Israel navy intercepts 'Freedom Flotilla' trying to break Gaza blockade
Charity umbrella group says Israeli forces "hijacked" the ship carrying medical aid for Palestinians in Gaza which is under Egypt and Israel-imposed land, air and sea blockade since 2007.
A boat bound to Gaza Strip intercepted by Israeli navy arrives to Ashdod port, Israel, Sunday, July 29, 2018. / AP
July 30, 2018

Israel's navy intercepted a ship carrying activists en route to Gaza in the latest attempt to break a blockade on the coastal territory governed by Hamas, the military said on Sunday.   

It said the passengers were notified they were "violating the legal naval blockade" and that humanitarian aid can be delivered to Gaza in other ways. 

It said the incident passed "without exceptional events" and that the ship is being taken to an Israeli port.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an umbrella group comprising pro-Palestinian and Islamic charities from around the world, said on Twitter that Israel had "hijacked" the vessel.

Medical aid for Gaza

The group said there were activists from 14 countries – mainly from Europe but also Malaysia, the US and Israel – on the ship carrying 100 boxes of medical aid for Gaza. 

It said in a statement the supplies are "a small but important contribution to the increasingly dire medical situation" in Gaza. "In the long term, the only solution is ending the blockade," it said.

Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza after Hamas took over the territory in 2007.

Critics say it is collective punishment of Gaza's two million people.

There have been several attempts to sail to Gaza in recent years, most notably in 2010 when Israeli naval commandos boarded the Turkish owned ship called the Mavi Marmara and killed nine Turkish citizens. 

