Turkey, Iran and Russia are meeting for another round of Syrian peace talks.

The summit is being held in Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi, better known for its beaches than political peace deals.

While backing separate sides in the Syrian conflict, Turkey, Russia and Iran launched a negotiations process last year in the Kazakhstan capital, Astana, mainly dealing with battlefield issues, such as ceasefires and de-escalation zones.

This week's talks will be challenging, given recent advances made by the Syrian regime that continue to target opposition positions even in de-escalation zones.

TRT World's Middle East correspondent, Sarah Firth, is in Sochi: