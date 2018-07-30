In pictures: six states affected by monsoon rains in India
WORLD
2 MIN READ
In pictures: six states affected by monsoon rains in IndiaMore than 500 people have died in monsoon floods and rains across India.
A State Disaster Response Force member searches for a man who drowned during flash floods in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar July 24, 2018. / Reuters
July 30, 2018

More than 500 people have died in monsoon floods and rains across India. 

According to the National Emergency Response Centre, six states have been affected. 

The state of Maharashtra has had the highest casualties, with 139 people killed there. 

More than 100 fatalities have also been reported in Kerala and West Bengal.

Floods have partly submerged a hospital in Bihar state, where patients could see fish swimming through the intensive care unit. 

Authorities in the state capital Patna are trying to drain the water from the building. The city's main road has also partly collapsed.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us