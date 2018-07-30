More than 500 people have died in monsoon floods and rains across India.

According to the National Emergency Response Centre, six states have been affected.

The state of Maharashtra has had the highest casualties, with 139 people killed there.

More than 100 fatalities have also been reported in Kerala and West Bengal.

Floods have partly submerged a hospital in Bihar state, where patients could see fish swimming through the intensive care unit.

Authorities in the state capital Patna are trying to drain the water from the building. The city's main road has also partly collapsed.