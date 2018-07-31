WORLD
2 MIN READ
Roadside bomb kills at least 11 in Afghanistan's Farah province
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but the Taliban have a strong presence in the province, especially in Bala Buluk where they often plant roadside bombs to target government officials or Afghan security forces.
Roadside bomb kills at least 11 in Afghanistan's Farah province
The Taliban have a strong presence in the province where they often plant roadside bombs to target government officials or Afghan security forces (pictured). / Reuters
July 31, 2018

An Afghanistan official says a roadside bombing has killed at least 11 people on a bus, including women and children, in the country's western Farah province.

Abdul Jabar Shahiq, chief of the province's health department, says the bombing on Tuesday morning in the Bala Buluk district also wounded 31 people, all civilians.

Shahiq says the bus was on its way from Herat province toward the capital, Kabul, when it struck the roadside bomb.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but the Taliban have a strong presence in the province, especially in Bala Buluk where they often plant roadside bombs to target government officials or Afghan security forces.

Such attacks often end up inflicting significant casualties among civilians.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us