Nurcan Karakaya and her 11-month-old baby were killed by a roadside bomb in Hakkari, the local governor’s office said on Tuesday. Karakaya was married to a Turkish soldier.

Karakaya was driving the car, a civilian vehicle, when the bomb, planted by the PKK terror group according to security sources, detonated in the locality of Buyukciftlik. The security sources said it was an IED (improvised explosive device).

Karakaya died at the scene of the attack. Her 11-month-old baby died of his wounds at Yuksekova Public Hospital.

Karakaya is reported to have been traveling with her baby to see her husband in Hakkari when the IED exploded.

Police have launched an operation to find the perpetrators.

“The place of the killers will be hell, both in this world and in the hereafter,” Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin tweeted after the blast. He offered his condolences to the soldier.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. In over three decades, the group has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.