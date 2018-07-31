BIZTECH
The cherry on top of Turkey's fruit exports
Of all the fruits and vegetables flown out of Turkey, cherries are the biggest moneymaker, with a value of nearly $6 million.
Harvest season for cherries lasts up to 30 days in many countries. In Turkey, it continues for three months until August. / TRTWorld
July 31, 2018

From the orchards to foreign grocers, Turkey's luscious cherries chart a careful journey to make sure they arrive fresh and unblemished.

Turkey's fresh fruit and vegetable exports reached $1.2 billion in the first half of 2018. Exports by air cargo jumped 130 percent from the same period last year to $12.2 million.

One cherry exporter, Veysel Tuysuz, says a quicker turnaround time has helped a lot. "In the past, our trucks carrying our cherries to Norway would arrive in the region six days. The quality of our cherries would deteriorate ... but now we have that period reduced to three hours and all of our products are sold ... in Norway within six days."

Turkish Airlines cargo subsidiary will carry 600 tonnes of cherries to Oslo this year, opening up business opportunities in new markets.

Among all the fruits and vegetables flown out of Turkey, cherries are the biggest moneymaker with a value of nearly $6 million.

TRT World's Mobin Nasir has more on the expanding market for Turkey's fruits and vegetables. 

