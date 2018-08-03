TÜRKİYE
Pompeo hopeful diplomatic row with Turkey will be resolved soon
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement came a day after his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Singapore on Friday following Washington's move to sanction Turkey's two ministers over the detention of a US pastor.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu have held talks in Singapore on August 3, 2018. / AA
August 3, 2018

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday he was hopeful there would be progress towards freeing an American pastor whose detention in Turkey has sparked a diplomatic crisis. 

At a press conference on Saturday, Pompeo said he had a “constructive conversation” with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday on the sidelines of a regional security meeting in Singapore.  

“I’m very hopeful that we will make progress on that in the days and weeks ahead,” he added.

On Friday, Cavusoglu said he told Pompeo that threats and sanctions would not work after Washington targeted Turkish ministers over the detention of an American pastor.

“We have said from the start that the other side’s threatening language and sanctions will not get any result. We repeated this today,” Cavusoglu told reporters in Singapore after their meeting.

Cavusgolu and Pompeo met on the sidelines of a meeting of regional ministers in Singapore. Their talks came after Washington imposed sanctions on two of Turkey's ministers over the trial of a US pastor Andrew Craig Brunson accused of backing terrorism.

Turkey has said the sanctions were unacceptable.

Cavusoglu, however, said both the countries have agreed to work together.

“There might be problems between countries and there will be also dissidence. However, Turkey always wishes to solve these issues via diplomacy, dialogue and mutual understanding," he added.

Cavusoglu called his meeting with Pompeo “constructive.”

He added both ministers agreed to work in close co-operation and continue the dialogue.

“Since the beginning we said that a solution cannot be reached by using threatening language and sanctions,” the minister added.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins has more details.

Cavusoglu also said he and Pompeo had also discussed potential joint steps the two countries could take regarding Syria’s Idlib and Manbij. 

The NATO allies have also been at odds over Syria policy.

Later on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey expects the joint work with the US on Manbij will continue "unaffected, [despite] other problems between us."

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the US focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-linked YPG terror group from the Syrian city in order to stabilise the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
