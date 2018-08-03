POLITICS
Ricciardo to leave Red Bull at end of F1 season
"It was probably one of the most difficult decisions to take in my career so far. But I thought that it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge," says Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo who is joining Renault Sport F1.
Daniel Ricciardo has been on the podium 29 times in his Formula 1 career since his debut in 2011. / Reuters
August 3, 2018

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo is joining Renault Sport F1 after Red Bull Racing announced on Friday he would be leaving them at the end of the season.

Ricciardo will join the Renault Formula One team next season after agreeing a two-year deal, the French manufacturer said in a statement on Friday.

The surprise announcement will ripple through the driver market, with other teams set to shake up their line-ups as a consequence.

"It was probably one of the most difficult decisions to take in my career so far. But I thought that it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge," said Ricciardo.

Red Bull says 'fully respect' Ricciardo's decision

"We fully respect Daniel's decision to leave Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and we wish him all the best in his future," said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

"We would like to thank him for his dedication and the role he has played since joining the Team in 2014, the highlights of course being the seven wins and the 29 podiums he has achieved so far with us.

"We will now continue to evaluate the numerous options available to us before deciding on which driver partners Max Verstappen for the 2019 season."

SOURCE:Reuters
