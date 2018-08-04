TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to freeze assets of 'US justice, interior ministers' – Erdogan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces retaliatory measures against the United States after Washington imposed sanctions on two Turkish ministers over the detention of a US pastor.
Turkey to freeze assets of 'US justice, interior ministers' – Erdogan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing AK Party congress in Ankara on August 4, 2018. / AA
August 4, 2018

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said he was asking Turkish authorities to freeze the assets in Turkey of the US ministers of "justice and interior", in response to Washington's sanctions on the detention of an American pastor. 

"Today I will give our friends instructions to freeze the assets in Turkey of the American justice and interior ministers, if they have any (such assets)," Erdogan said in a televised speech in Ankara.

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.

'This is not logic'

Speaking about the US move to freeze assets of Turkish justice and interior ministers, Erdogan said: "This is not logic." 

Erdogan said the Turkish nation will not step back because of "threatening rhetoric and silly decisions" of sanctions.  

"Especially the latest step by America regarding pastor Brunson issue in Izmir, is an ill-fitted step for a strategic partner," he added.  

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.

No to 'lose-lose' games

Erdogan, however, insisted that Turkey did not want to see a "lose-lose" scenario emerge in ties with the US.

"We don't want to be a party to lose-lose games. Moving political and judicial disputes into an economic dimension will be harmful for both sides," Erdogan said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us