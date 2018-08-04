WORLD
4 MIN READ
Gun fights and clashes leave at least nine dead in disputed Kashmir
At least seven rebels and an Indian army soldier were killed in separate gun battles, sparking anti-India protests in India-administered Kashmir even as Indian army targeted a rebel's funeral, killing a civilian and wounding two others.
Gun fights and clashes leave at least nine dead in disputed Kashmir
Kashmiri villagers shout slogans as they carry the body of top rebel commander Umar Malik during his funeral in Malikgund village, south of Srinagar, India-administered Kashmir, on August 4, 2018. / AP
August 4, 2018

At least seven rebels and an Indian army soldier were killed in gun battles in Indian-administered Kashmir, triggering violent protests by residents opposed to Indian rule, officials said on Saturday. 

A young man was shot dead when Indian army fired on a rebel's funeral later on Saturday. 

Army soldiers and Indian police cordoned off a neighbourhood in the suburbs of southern Shopian town overnight, leading to an exchange of fire with rebels, police said. 

One rebel was killed overnight while four more died early on Saturday. 

Indian army shoots at funeral

The fighting sparked protests and clashes as hundreds of residents tried to march to the site of the battle to help the rebels escape.

Indian troops fired warning shots, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters, wounding at least 15 people, three of them critically.

Later, the Indian army descended on a village where thousands had gathered to participate in the funeral of a rebel killed along with four others, leading to more protests. 

A young man was killed and two other people wounded when the Indian army fired at the funeral, officials and witnesses said.

Separately, two rebels and a soldier were killed in the northwestern Sopore area on Friday, authorities said.

Security guards kill young man

Meanwhile, security guards posted at the residence of Farooq Abdullah, India's member of parliament and Kashmir's former top elected official, shot and killed a young man after he allegedly forced his entry into the residence on Saturday, top police officer SP Vaid said.

Abdullah was not at the residence.

The slain man's family rejected the police version of the incident, saying that the residence was not on his route to the gym where he had gone in the morning. They sought an independent probe. 

There was no independent account of the shooting.

Support for rebel cause

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.

Most Kashmiris support the rebel cause that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

In recent years, mainly young Kashmiris have displayed open solidarity with rebels and sought to protect them by engaging troops in street clashes during military operations.

Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.

Nearly 100,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us