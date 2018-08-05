More than 1.5 million Syrian refugees under the age of 18 are living in Turkey.

In Turkey's border town of Kilis, Judo is being used to help refugee children recover from years of trauma of the civil war.

Organised by the Kilis Municipality and sponsored by UNICEF, a Judo tournament brings together 300 athletes from 12 different cities in across Turkey.

And this year's surprise contestant is Team Syria, competing with 36 athletes. Winning 14 medals, they secured 2nd place in the tournament.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic has their story.