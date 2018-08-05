TÜRKİYE
Syrian children healing from trauma of war through judo in Turkey
In Turkey's border town of Kilis, a judo tournament bring some joy into the life of refugee children who are coping with severe hardships.
Syrian refugee children win 14 medals in a judo tournament in Turkey's border town of Kilis. / TRTWorld
August 5, 2018

More than 1.5 million Syrian refugees under the age of 18 are living in Turkey. 

In Turkey's border town of Kilis, Judo is being used to help refugee children recover from years of trauma of the civil war. 

Organised by the Kilis Municipality and sponsored by UNICEF, a Judo tournament brings together 300 athletes from 12 different cities in across Turkey.

And this year's surprise contestant is Team Syria, competing with 36 athletes. Winning 14 medals, they secured 2nd place in the tournament.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic has their story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
