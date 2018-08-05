WORLD
Historians dig for justice for labour camp prisoners in Romania
A group of historians and archaeologists are working to find justice for the prisoners of the former Periprava labour camp, executed under communist rule.
Historians dig for justice for labour camp prisoners in Romania
The Periprava labour camp in the remote Romanian Danube Delta village held up to 2,000 prisoners. / TRTWorld
August 5, 2018

A small team of historians and archaeologists in Romania are searching for the remains of prisoners from the former Periprava labour camp who were either executed or died from a lack of medical care.

"We're trying to right a moral wrong, something the judiciary has failed to do for so long," said the lead archaeologist, Dr Gheorghe Petrov.

"In the meantime, many of those responsible for the crimes have passed away. So now we're working for the families of the dead to bring them closure."

About 600,000 people were jailed between 1948 and 1964 with one in five inmates believed to have died behind bars.

Since the Romanian revolution in 1989, only two people have been convicted of crimes under the communist system - one of who was a former commander of the Periprava camp.

Laurentiu Colintineanu reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
