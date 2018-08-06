WORLD
3 MIN READ
14 dead in landslides and floods in Nepal
Landslides have killed at least 14 people in Nepal as officials issued warnings on the risk of more landslides and flash floods due to torrential rain.
14 dead in landslides and floods in Nepal
Nepalese Army rescues locals on a dinghy in a flooded neighbourhood after incessant rainfall in Bhaktapur, Nepal, July 12, 2018. / Reuters
August 6, 2018

At least 14 people, including four members of the same family, have died in Nepal as meteorologists on Monday warned of more rains in the country hit by monsoon-triggered landslides and floods.

People living near rivers in the capital Kathmandu should beware of floods, said weather officials, forecasting heavy rains in central and western Nepal on Tuesday.

A mother and her three children were killed in Jajarkot in midwestern Nepal after landslides crushed their home early Sunday, said local police officer Indrajit Sunar.

Four other children were also among the fatalities in the same incident.

Six people were swept away by swollen rivers in as many districts across the country over the weekend, the state National Emergency Operation Centre said on Monday.

The dead children were aged between three and 11 years.

Eleven people were injured on Sunday when a passenger bus was swept away by a flooded river in the midwestern Dang district.

On the outskirts of Kathmandu, several neighbourhoods were inundated after torrential rains on Monday. A car sank in a swollen Godavari River, while the driver was rescued by locals.

Warnings on more landslides

Flash floods and landslides in the June-September monsoon season are common in mostly mountainous Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains including Mount Everest.

Samir Shrestha, an official at the weather forecasting office in Kathmandu, said more landslides and flash floods were likely as heavy rains were forecast for hilly areas in central and western Nepal through Tuesday.

Residents in Terai, the southern low lying region bordering India, had been warned to beware of floods as water levels were rising in many rivers, he said.

Several towns across the country, including Nepalgaunj in southern Nepal, have been inundated by heavy rains.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us