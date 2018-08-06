At least 14 people, including four members of the same family, have died in Nepal as meteorologists on Monday warned of more rains in the country hit by monsoon-triggered landslides and floods.

People living near rivers in the capital Kathmandu should beware of floods, said weather officials, forecasting heavy rains in central and western Nepal on Tuesday.

A mother and her three children were killed in Jajarkot in midwestern Nepal after landslides crushed their home early Sunday, said local police officer Indrajit Sunar.

Four other children were also among the fatalities in the same incident.

Six people were swept away by swollen rivers in as many districts across the country over the weekend, the state National Emergency Operation Centre said on Monday.

The dead children were aged between three and 11 years.

Eleven people were injured on Sunday when a passenger bus was swept away by a flooded river in the midwestern Dang district.

On the outskirts of Kathmandu, several neighbourhoods were inundated after torrential rains on Monday. A car sank in a swollen Godavari River, while the driver was rescued by locals.

Warnings on more landslides

Flash floods and landslides in the June-September monsoon season are common in mostly mountainous Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains including Mount Everest.

Samir Shrestha, an official at the weather forecasting office in Kathmandu, said more landslides and flash floods were likely as heavy rains were forecast for hilly areas in central and western Nepal through Tuesday.

Residents in Terai, the southern low lying region bordering India, had been warned to beware of floods as water levels were rising in many rivers, he said.

Several towns across the country, including Nepalgaunj in southern Nepal, have been inundated by heavy rains.