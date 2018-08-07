POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Serena Williams struggles with post-partum blues; drops out of Rogers Cup
Serena Williams has been making a slow but steady return to competitive tennis since returning in March following the birth of her first child Alexis Olympia.
Serena Williams struggles with post-partum blues; drops out of Rogers Cup
In a special social media post, Williams said "Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom." / Reuters
August 7, 2018

Serena Williams was in a funk last week because she felt her hectic schedule was not leaving her enough time to care for her 11-month-old daughter, the 23-time grand slam champion said in a social media post on Monday.

The 36-year-old American pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Saturday citing "personal issues," days after she was beaten 6-1 6-0 by Johanna Konta in the first round of the Silicon Valley Classic, the most lopsided defeat of her career.

Williams said feeling overwhelmed was a normal part of being a new mother and encouraged anyone struggling through a rough patch to stay positive.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us