Pro-abortion activists in Argentine stage Handmaid's Tale protest
Dozens of demonstrators in Buenos Aires dressed up as characters from the novel-turned-TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" on Sunday to show their support for legalising abortion.
Activists in favour of the legalisation of abortion disguised as characters from Canadian author Margaret Atwood's feminist dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale", perform at the "Parque de la Memoria" (Remembrance Park) in Buenos Aires, on August 5, 2018. / AFP
August 8, 2018

Dozens of demonstrators wearing red cloaks and white bonnets like the characters from the novel-turned-TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrated on Sunday in Argentina in favour of legalising abortion.

Argentina's lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, recently approved a bill that would legalise elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. The measure is to be voted on by the Senate on August 8.

"The Handmaid's Tale" portrays a future in which women's rights have been stripped away. The Hulu series has 20 Emmy nominations in 2018.

TRT World’s Monica Yanakiew reports from Buenos Aires.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
