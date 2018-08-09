WORLD
2 MIN READ
Floods leave thousands homeless in Niger
Niger's minister for humanitarian action says floods have killed at least 22 people, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and nearly 4,000 hectares of crops.
Floods leave thousands homeless in Niger
In one of the world's poorest countries, where most houses are made of earth or mud, flooding has destroyed thousands of homes. / Reuters
August 9, 2018

Authorities say at least 22 people are dead and thousands have been left homeless in Niger after torrential rains caused heavy flooding.

"As of August 6, 49,845 people have been affected... and unfortunately we have recorded 22 deaths," Niger's minister for humanitarian action, Laouan Magadji, told public television late on Wednesday.

The floods have destroyed more than 3,000 homes and nearly 4,000 hectares of crops, the minister said. 

Livestock has also been lost and drinking water supplies have been affected.

The southern regions of Maradi and Diffa are among the worst hit, and some 2,000 people in the capital Niamey have been left homeless after heavy rains earlier this week, said the minister. 

He said the government and charities have already distributed food, clothing and mosquito nets to those in need.

Previous floods

Niger has faced recurring floods in recent years, including in the desert areas of the north. 

In 2017, 56 people, including 20 in Niamey, died in floods that affected more than 206,000 people, according to the UN. 

This year, authorities announced the completion of the construction of several dikes to protect thousands of the capital's residents from deadly floods caused by the flooding of the Niger River.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us