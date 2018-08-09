An estimated 400 children of immigrants still remain separated from their parents in the US despite a court ordering they be reunited immediately.

But even reunion may not be the answer to all the problems some immigrant families experience in the US.

Felipe and his son have been reunited after their separation in May under US President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy towards illegal immigration. But it seems that the family's ordeal is still far from over.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports Virginia.