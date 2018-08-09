TÜRKİYE
Turkey to reveal 'new economic model'
Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister, Berat Albayrak, is expected to announce a new set of economic steps on Friday to curb the country's high inflation rate.
Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak. / AA
August 9, 2018

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak is set to announce on Friday a "framework for a new economic model," the ministry announced on Thursday.

The new set of economic steps are aimed at securing an economic growth of three to four percent in 2019 and decreasing the inflation rate to single-digits, the ministry said in a press release.

"It is expected that the current account deficit would be balanced around four percent," the ministry said.

The ministry added that it would continue to take steps to cut the budget deficit to around 1.5 percent of the country's GDP.

"The Treasury's debt rollover ratio will be reduced below 100 percent," the ministry said.

The statement also mentioned the ministry targeted a non-interest surplus of $925 million (5 billion Turkish liras) by the end of 2018 through savings and income-generating measures.

The Turkish banking system is capable of managing financial fluctuations effectively thanks to its strong capital structure and balance sheet, according to the ministry statement.

Contrary to speculation, Turkish banks and companies do not have any issues of currency and liquidity, it said.

"Until the end of the year, our main goal will be to meet these targets by taking action with regard to fiscal policies," it added.

SOURCE:AA
