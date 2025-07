Nine people, including children, died after a boat carrying refugees sank off Turkey’s Aegean coast.

The boat carrying 13 migrants capsized near Kusadasi district as it attempted to cross to Europe.

Turkey's coastguard sent a rescue team, backed by a helicopter and a plane, to the site.

Four people were rescued, but nine others, including women and children, were found dead.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe.