At least 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the Great March of Return protests along the Israeli-Gaza border since May.

While families grieve, a Palestinian charity has decided to help them pay of the debts of their deceased relatives.

The charity launched a campaign called Your Debt is Ours and uses crowdsourcing and public donations in Gaza and the West Bank.

"We hope to repay the debts with this initiative which is part of a bigger campaign that has different types of charity work, like supplying food and clothes. Today we gave one family nearly $2,000, " Wael Abu Omar, one of the charity's organisers said.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.