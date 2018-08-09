WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi cleric Sadr wins vote recount — electoral commission
Muqtada Sadr's alliance will retain all 54 seats it won to become the biggest bloc in Iraq's parliament, the electoral commission says after a manual recount of votes that was ordered by Supreme Court after allegations of fraud in May's election.
Iraqi cleric Sadr wins vote recount — electoral commission
In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr (L) and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi (R) hold a press conference in Baghdad, Iraq. / AP
August 9, 2018

Shia cleric Muqtada Sadr's alliance won Iraq's legislative election in May according to a manual recount, the electoral commission said on Friday, paving the way for a government to be formed nearly three months after the polls.

Allegations of fraud prompted the country's Supreme Court to order a partial manual recount, but Sadr's joint list with communists will retain all 54 seats it won to become the biggest bloc in Iraq's 329-seat parliament.

The only change from the recount will be an extra seat for the Conquest Alliance of pro-Iranian former paramilitary fighters at the expense of a local Baghdad list.

Conquest Alliance remains in second place but will have 48 seats instead of 47, Iraq's nine-member electoral commission said.

Prime Minister Haider al Abadi's bloc remains in third with just 42 seats.

After the supreme court officially announces the final results, the outgoing president has 15 days to convene the parliament, which must then elect a new head of state and begin the process for forming a coalition government.

Sadr has already signed a coalition agreement with Shia Ammar al Hakim's Al Hikma list, which will stay on 19 seats after the recount, and the secular outgoing vice-president Iyad Allawi, whose list was comprised largely of Sunnis and secured 21 seats.

The May 12 election saw a record low turnout of 44.5 percent, with long-time political figures pushed out by voters seeking change in a country mired in conflict and corruption.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us