WORLD
2 MIN READ
Romanian expatriates stage anti-govt protest in Bucharest
Romanians who live abroad hold an anti-government protest in Bucharest, where they call for the left-wing government to resign and set a date for an early election.
Romanian expatriates stage anti-govt protest in Bucharest
A woman covered in the European Union flag walks during a protest outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Protesters waved Romanian and European Union flags, calling for "Justice, not corruption!" outside government offices in the capital. / AP
August 10, 2018

Romanians who live abroad have begun an anti-government protest in Bucharest, urging the left-wing government to resign and call an early election.

The expatriates, some of whom drove across Europe to attend the demonstration on Friday, are angry about how Romania is governed. 

Some of the estimated 3 million Romanians living abroad say they left because of corruption, low wages and lack of opportunities.

Hundreds of protesters waved Romanian and European Union flags, yelling "Justice, not corruption!" outside government offices in the capital. 

The protest is expected to swell Friday evening.

Since the Social Democrats won power in 2016, Romanians have regularly protested government moves to put in new laws that critics say weaken the nation's fight against corruption.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us