WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cambodia's main city faces growing sewage problem
Many of the capital Phnom Penh's poorest people have been relegated to living in areas that puts their health at risk.
Cambodia's main city faces growing sewage problem
A woman works at a kitchen during flood season near the Mekong river bank on the outskirt of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, August 11, 2018. / AP
August 13, 2018

Sewage canals that carve through Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh pose a health risk for the poor who live in the area.

Rapid development over the last two decades in the capital city has created high-rise buildings while canal residents live among waste and rubbish.

"I think me and my children often get sick because of the fumes and germs from the sewage," said Penh Sreymuth, a canal resident.

"Because the garbage and trash and everything comes into the sewer and when it rains, it can flood. Outside, the water can be up to our hips."

The government says it's building new homes so people won't have to live next to open sewers for much longer. 

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us