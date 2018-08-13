BIZTECH
No deposits will be seized: Turkish finance minister
Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak dispelled rumours that foreign currencies in bank accounts will be converted into Turkish liras as lies.
Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, seen here speaking during a presentation to announce his economic policy in Istanbul, says no foreign currency accounts will be forcibly converted to liras. / Reuters
August 13, 2018

Turkey’s treasury and finance minister early on Monday vowed to fight “lies” that deposit money would be seized or that foreign currencies in bank accounts would be converted into Turkish liras, saying that no such steps would be taken.

"Deposit money will not be seized. Foreign currencies in bank accounts will not be converted into Turkish liras. However, those lies will be fought off until the end in the judicial sphere," Berat Albayrak tweeted.

Albayrak said an action plan was coming into effect starting early Monday.

"Our institutions will take the necessary steps to relax the markets," he said.

Albayrak said they prepared the plan together with banks for the real sector, the sector the most affected by recent currency fluctuations.

"We will take the necessary steps rapidly, together with our banks and the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency," he added.

SOURCE:TRT World
