CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Zanzibar fights to preserve traditional sounds of taarab
Taarab is the traditional music of Zanzibar but it almost disappeared. Iolo ap Dafydd reports on how the island's only music academy is trying to preserve its unique sound, and how technology seems to be hitting the right note.
Zanzibar fights to preserve traditional sounds of taarab
In the past, learning how to play taarab music relied on oral history. Today there's YouTube. With that in mind, the Dhow academy started posting tutorials on how to play the ganun last month. / TRTWorld
August 14, 2018

It's called taarab, a fusion of just about everything  African, Arab, Persian, European and Indian music.

Spice and slave traders brought it to the island of Zanzibar centuries ago‚ its poetic lyrics anchored today in the Swahili language

However, music today has changed and fewer young people want to learn the traditional instruments used to play taarab. The Dhow Countries Music Academy is trying to change that by teaching students how to play both traditional and modern instruments.

 TRT World’s Iolo ap Dafydd reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us