WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus crash in Ecuador kills at least 24 people
Another 18 people were injured after a bus careened into another vehicle at high speed and overturned on a highway near Ecuador's capital.
Bus crash in Ecuador kills at least 24 people
Photo released by the Fire Brigade of Quito showing an ambulance at the scene of an accident where a bus crashed into another vehicle on the road between Pifo and Papallacta, 30 kilometres east of Quito, leaving at least 23 people dead and 20 injured, on August 14, 2018. / AFP
August 14, 2018

At least 24 people were killed and 18 injured when an inter-country bus crashed outside Ecuador's capital Quito, emergency services said on Tuesday. Venezuelans and Colombians were among the dead, officials said.

The bus crashed into another vehicle some 30 kilometres (20 miles) east of Quito, the ECU911 office said.

The embassies of the foreign victims have been notified, the emergency service said.

On Sunday, 12 people were killed and 30 injured when a bus carrying fans of Barcelona SC, Ecuador's most popular football club, ran off the highway and flipped.

Traffic accidents are among the leading causes of death in Ecuador. According to the watchdog group Justicia Vial, on average seven people are killed and some 80 people injured each day in traffic accidents.

And 96 percent of those accidents are due to human error, usually the driver's fault, according to the group's figures.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us