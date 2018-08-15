TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish court orders release of Amnesty chair from Izmir jail
Taner Kilic had been jailed for a year on charges of supporting the US-based cleric whom Ankara blames for a July 2016 failed coup.
Turkish court orders release of Amnesty chair from Izmir jail
A Turkish court has ruled to release from prison Taner Kilic, the local chair of Amnesty International.
August 15, 2018

An Istanbul court on Wednesday ordered the release of Amnesty International's Turkey chair who has spent more than a year in jail over alleged links to the 2016 failed coup, the rights group said.

First detained in June 2017, Taner Kilic should be released in the next hours, Amnesty's Turkey researcher Andrew Gardner told AFP.

Kilic, who is being held in the western city of Izmir, is accused of links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the defeated 2016 coup bid in Turkey.

"We are overjoyed at this news," said Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty International's new Secretary General.

Kilic's release is set to be conditional, with the charges standing and him remaining on trial.

TRT World's Melinda Nucifora has more from Istanbul.

Kilic was arrested on June 6, 2017, on what Amnesty describes as the "baseless charge" of belonging to a terrorist organisation.

Authorities accused Kilic of having an encrypted messaging application on his phone in August 2014 called ByLock, which Ankara says was especially created for Gulen supporters.

Kilic could face up to 15 years in jail if found guilty.

Kilic is on trial with 10 other rights activists, including Amnesty's Turkey director Idil Eser, who were detained on terror charges after holding a workshop on an island off Istanbul.

The other 10 were all released last year, although they remain charged and on trial.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us