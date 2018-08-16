WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunmen attack intelligence service centre in Afghan capital
There is no claim of responsibility in the latest attack that follows a string of assaults, mostly carried out by the Taliban, across Afghanistan since Friday, killing hundreds of people, including civilians and security personnel.
Gunmen attack intelligence service centre in Afghan capital
Afghan policemen arrive at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 15, 2018. / Reuters
August 16, 2018

Gunmen attacked an area around a security base and training centre for Afghanistan's intelligence service on Thursday in the capital Kabul, officials said.

Staff and officials at the centre took shelter in a protected area of the compound as gunfire came from a half-finished building near the site.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said the attackers were firing rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons but it was unclear how many gunmen were involved.

TRT World's Sultan Faizy brings the latest from Kabul.

Gunfire and explosion

The area around the site was closed off but media reported that gunfire and at least one explosion could be heard.

There was no initial word on any casualties or claim of responsibility.

Military and intelligence facilities in Kabul have been regularly targeted by insurgents.

On Wednesday, at least 34 people were killed and 56 more wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up at an education centre in the capital.

Daesh on Thursday said one of its militants was responsible for the attack, the group's Amaq news agency said on Thursday without providing proof.

Amaq said the attacker was wearing a suicide vest.

The latest incident comes at a time of high tension following a series of attacks including a full-scale assault on the city of Ghazni last week. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us