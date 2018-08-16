TÜRKİYE
Turkey to emerge 'stronger' from currency crisis — finance minister
Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak hosted a conference call with global investors on Thursday in a bid to reassure them that policymakers are able to tackle a dip in the Turkish lira.
Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak addresses people at a symposium organised by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) on the 17th foundation anniversary of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, in Ankara, Turkey on August 14, 2018. / AA
August 16, 2018

Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak promised on Thursday the country will emerge "stronger" from the currency crisis sparked by a diplomatic spat with the United States, and ruled out an IMF bailout.

"Turkey will emerge stronger from these [currency] fluctuations," Albayrak said in a conference call with thousands of foreign investors.

"There is no IMF plan, we have focused on attracting direct investments," he also said.

TRT World'sMobin Nasir reports.

Albayrak said Turkey's banks are "healthy and strong" and that implementing structural reforms and maintaining a tight monetary policy to fight inflation remain a priority. 

The minister ruled out any move to limit money flows — which is a possibility that worries investors — or any assistance from the International Monetary Fund.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar has some more details.

Albayrak was appointed last month and faces a tough task in getting the economy in order.

Turkey's relations with its NATO ally the United States have soured over the detention of an American pastor on terror-related charges.

A slide in the value of the Turkish lira turned into a rout last Friday when US President Donald Trump tweeted that his administration was doubling aluminium and steel tariffs for Turkey.

Last Friday, from a hall in the ornate Ottoman-era Dolmabahce palace on the shores of the Bosphorus, Albayrak outlined the government's new economic plan in a presentation to bankers and business leaders.

He promised central bank independence, tighter budget discipline, structural reform and "sustainable and healthy growth."

Albayrak said there would be no concessions on fiscal discipline and said, "We are targeting lowering inflation into the single digits as soon as possible."

He added that structural reforms would be a priority.

