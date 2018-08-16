WORLD
3 MIN READ
UNRWA says its schools will start on time
The United Nations agency dealing with Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said it will open its schools in the Middle East as scheduled this month despite a deficit caused by a US funding cut.
Refugee schoolgirls hold kites to fly during the "Kites of Dignity" event at a UNRWA girls preparatory school in Gaza City on March 12, 2018 / AFP
August 16, 2018

Hundreds of UN-run schools for Palestinian refugees will open on time after fresh funding temporarily staved off a financial crisis triggered by a US contributions freeze, the United Nations said on Thursday.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said all 711 schools it runs for 526,000 pupils in the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria would open for the coming school year.

There had been warnings from UN chief Antonio Guterres and others that the schools might not be able to open due to funding shortages provoked by US President Donald Trump's decision to with hold aid to the Palestinians.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) said it had mobilised an additional $238 million since the start of the year, but added that it currently only had enough cash to keep its services operating through September.

"We need a further $217 million to ensure that our schools not only open but can be run until the end of the year," the agency said in a statement.

The schools are due to open over a staggered time period between August 29 and September 2.

$300-million funding freeze

UNRWA has faced a $300-million freeze in funding from the United States as Trump demands changes to the agency and seeks to pressure the Palestinians to return to the negotiating table.

Other countries have since provided additional contributions but UNRWA says it is not enough.

The agency provides services to more than three million Palestinian refugees and their descendants across the Middle East and employs more than 20,000 people, the vast majority of them Palestinians.

Last month, UNRWA announced it was cutting more than 250 jobs in the Palestinian territories due to the funding crisis.

UNRWA was set up after the 1948 war that accompanied the creation of Israel, during which more than 700,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled from their homes.

Israel argues the agency is biased against it and perpetuates the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

UN officials and others say that the agency provides vital services to the vulnerable communities under its mandate.

SOURCE:AFP
