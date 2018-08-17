Excavators have begun clearing large sections of the collapsed highway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa in the search for people still missing three days after the deadly accident.

The search entered a new phase on Friday as heavy equipment removed a large vertical section, clearing a new area to probe.

Rescuers have been tunneling through tons of jagged steel, concrete and crushed vehicles, which plunged as many as 45 metres when the bridge suddenly fell during a downpour on Tuesday.

"We are trying to find pockets in the rubble where people could be – alive or not," fire official Emanuele Gissi told AFP.

Genoa's chief prosecutor has said that between 10 and 20 people could still be missing under the huge piles of concrete.

Cranes and bulldozers are working to help clear the site as rescuers try to cut up and remove the biggest slabs of concrete.

"We will then send in dogs and rescue workers to see if we can find any signs of life," Gissi added.

Officials say 39 people are confirmed killed and 15 injured. The death toll is expected to rise.

The first funerals were being held later Friday, ahead of a state funeral in Genoa on Saturday to be celebrated by Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco.

Genoa has declared a state of emergency for 12 months. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

It comes as some people who live nearby have been allowed to return home.

More than 600 people were evacuated from around a dozen apartments beneath the remaining shard of bridge.

Government anger

The Italian government on Thursday launched an investigation into toll-road operator Autostrade per l'Italia following the collapse.

Conte said that they will start the cancellation procedures of the rights of the private company Autostrade, which holds the right of operating and maintaining works of the bridge and connecting roads.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport said it had given the company 15 days to show it had previously met all its contractual obligations to ensure the proper functioning of the bridge and avoid accidents.

Although the bridge may have collapsed due to a structural problem, it is suspected that heavy rains and storms could have triggered the incident.