WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel closes Al Aqsa Mosque compound to public
Israeli police closed all the Al Aqsa Mosque compound gates barring the public from entering, following an alleged knife attack .
Israel closes Al Aqsa Mosque compound to public
Israeli police blocks the entrance to the Al Aqsa mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on August 17, 2018. / Reuters
August 17, 2018

Israeli police on Friday closed the gates of Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem after an alleged knife attack.

Muslims were prevented from entering for the night prayer and began protesting at Tribe's Gate (Bab Al-Asbat).

The closure came after an alleged knife attack at the Al-Majlis gate.

Later, hundreds of Muslims, including many tourists, performed their evening prayer at the Al-Asbat gate of the compound after all the gates were blocked off.

There are a total of 15 gates leading to the Al Aqsa compound.

The compound, also known as Haram al Sharif, includes the Dome of the Rock and the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Thousands of Muslims from around the world flock to the site each year for religious tourism.

Israel has made closing these gates and the entrance to the mosque itself a regular occurrence, said Al-Aqsa Mosque director Sheik Omar Kiswani.

“These are very dangerous steps. It is obvious evidence of how dirty Israelis aim to close the Al-Aqsa Mosque to Muslim worship,” he said.

Kiswani said Arab and Muslim countries ignoring events around Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine were responsible for what happens there.

Israeli police closed Al-Aqsa twice in the past 30 days.

Israel army kills two protesters in Gaza   

Meanwhile, Israeli forces on Friday killed at least two Palestinians and injured 40 others near the security fence between the eastern Gaza and Israel, Gaza's Health Ministry official confirmed.

“Karim Abu Ftair, 30, was shot dead by Israeli forces near the eastern border of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza,” Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said in a statement.

Another 40 Palestinians were wounded by live bullets while 201 were suffocating after inhaling tear gas, he added.

Since "right of return" protests began on March 30, at least 162 Palestinians have been martyred -- along with thousands more injured -- by Israeli gunfire, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s draconian blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its 2 million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us