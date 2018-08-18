CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Travolta, Newton-John reunite for 40th anniversary celebration of 'Grease'
The movie was adapted from a Broadway musical and featured a soundtrack of hits including Summer Nights and Hopelessly Devoted to You.
Travolta, Newton-John reunite for 40th anniversary celebration of 'Grease'
Grease cast members John Travolta (L), Barry Pearl, Didi Conn and Olivia Newton-John (R) pose for a selfie at the 40th anniversary screening of "Grease" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, US August 15, 2018 / Reuters
August 18, 2018

Grease stars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta this week celebrated the 40th anniversary of their classic movie musical about teenagers finding their way at the fictional Rydell High.

The pair posed for cameras and showed off some dance moves at a screening in Beverly Hills hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“The idea that they’re honoring our movie, and that it’s meant so much to the history of film, nothing’s quite like it,” Travolta said. “I think it’s a really prestigious moment.”

Newton-John, now 69, played good girl Sandy in the 1978 film opposite Travolta, 64, as bad boy Danny. 

The movie was adapted from a Broadway musical and featured a soundtrack of hits including Summer Nights and Hopelessly Devoted to You.

Also attending the event were co-stars Didi Conn, who played Frenchie; Barry Pearl, who portrayed T-Birds member Doody; and director Randal Kleiser.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us