Yemeni journalist killed while covering clashes
Yemeni journalist Ahmed al Musabi was killed after an artillery shell struck him, along a number of government forces, a military spokesman said.
A boy walks past an armoured personnel carrier, damaged during recent clashes between pro-government forces and armed militants in Taiz, Yemen August 14, 2018 / Reuters Archive
August 18, 2018

A Yemeni journalist was killed while covering ongoing clashes between government forces and Houthi rebels in the central Al-Bayda province on Saturday.

Ahmed al-Musabi was killed after an artillery shell struck him, along a number of government forces, military spokesman Abdul Rahman al-Muradi said.

Al-Musabi had been previously injured as he was covering clashes in the same province. 

The military spokesman said al-Musabi was a spokesman for the pro-government forces and director of its media center in the southern Shabwa province. 

War in Yemen

Impoverished Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. 

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains. 

The United States and other western powers are providing arms and intelligence to the alliance, and human rights groups have criticised them over coalition air strikes that have killed hundreds of civilians at hospitals, schools and markets.

In the latest tragic incident, at least 40 school children were killed after a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a school bus. 

The violence has devastated Yemen’s infrastructure, including health and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as “one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times."

SOURCE:AA
