WORLD
2 MIN READ
Strong earthquake jolts Indonesian island of Lombok
Another strong tremor rattles the Indonesian island of Lombok after a magnitude 7.0 quake on August 5 damaged tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people.
Strong earthquake jolts Indonesian island of Lombok
Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago that straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire," is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. / Reuters
August 19, 2018

A strong earthquake jolted the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday as it tries to recover from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

The US Geological Survey measured Sunday's quake, which was centered in the northeast of the island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of seven kilometres.

An Associated Press reporter on the island said the tremor caused landslides in hilly areas and panic in villages. 

The latest tremor sent shudders through residents.

"It was very strong. All the lights went out," Asmaatul Husna told Reuters at a shopping mall where she works in Lombok's main town, Mataram.

Disaster mitigation agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said there were no reports so far of casualties or damage.

"We are still monitoring," he told TVOne television.

He said that activity on the island was normal and Mount Rinjani, where hundreds of trekkers were stranded after the July 29 quake, was closed and there were no tourists there.

TRT World spoke to journalist Jack Hewson in Jakarta for the latest developments.

Lombok suffered damage running to more than $342 million from the August 5 earthquake, authorities said last week, putting the death toll at more than 430.

More than 350,000 people fled their homes after that quake to shelter in government-provided tents or makeshift structures in open fields. Authorities said aid was slow getting to some of the hardest-hit areas as they are remote.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us