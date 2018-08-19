TÜRKİYE
Turkey, US to conduct joint patrols in Syria's Manbij
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says the Manbij roadmap between Turkey and the US continues to run 'without a hitch' despite a recent diplomatic spat between Ankara and Washington.
Turkey, US to conduct joint patrols in Syria's Manbij
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, on August 14, 2018. / Reuters
August 19, 2018

Turkey and United States will begin "joint patrols" in northern Syria's Manbij to stabilise the region under a roadmap that focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG group, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic in capital Ankara, Cavusoglu said that although there are few days of delay in the schedule, the process "continues without a hitch." 

"We are now entering a joint patrol period," he added.

He said there are no "interruptions" in the military efforts that are being conducted with the US.

Turkey and the US are currently experiencing rocky relations after Washington imposed sanctions on two Turkish ministers when American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey, was not released.

In his remarks, Dacic said Serbia will "never take part in a coalition that would work against Turkey".

The two foreign ministers held the joint news conference following the inauguration of Serbia's honorary consulate in Antalya.

The inauguration ceremony had been attended by Turkey's Ambassador to Belgrade Tanju Bilgic, Serbian Ambassador to Ankara Zoran Markovic, Foreign Ministry's Antalya representative Ambassador Huseyin Avni Aksoy as well as Antalya Governor Munir Karaloglu.

Fikret Ozturk was appointed as the honorary consul.

SOURCE:AA
