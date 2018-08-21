Muslims around the world marked the Eid al Adha holiday on Tuesday, gathering at mosques or in vast open sites to celebrate one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar.

Commemorating the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son on God's command, Muslims mark the holiday by slaughtering animals such as sheep and goats. The meat is shared among family and friends and also donated to the poor.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports.

Palestinians visited the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, following morning prayers marking the first day of the Eid al Adha celebration.

The festival was also celebrated across Africa and Asia. In the Kenyan capital, Nairobi thousands gathered in a field for mass prayers, the faithful also met in the Somali capital Mogadishu, and prayed at Almaty's Central Mosque in Kazakhstan.