Turkey's hazelnut farmers hit by floods, currency fluctuations
Turkey is the world's biggest hazelnut producer. But this year, floods and currency fluctuations are eroding farmers profits.
In Turkey about 400,000 households rely solely on hazelnut crop to make a living. / AA Archive
August 22, 2018

Turkey is the world's biggest hazelnut producer with a share of around 70 percent of a nearly $3 billion global industry. 

But this year farmers in one of its biggest growing regions have been hit by both a natural disaster and a currency crisis. 

"We've never seen such a thing in our lives. It was a natural disaster. I was here on the bridge when the flood happened," says Senel Kocakoc, a hazelnut farmer.

TRT World's Arabella Munro went to to the shores of the Black Sea to find out more.

