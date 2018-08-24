TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Russia, Turkey agree to restore visa-free regime
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow is ready to lift visa restrictions for the Turkish holders of special and service passports as well as for drivers engaged in cargo transportation between the two countries.
Russia, Turkey agree to restore visa-free regime
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Moscow, Russia on August 24, 2018. / AA
August 24, 2018

Russia and Turkey have agreed to establish a mechanism to restore a visa-free regime between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced.

Russia is ready to lift visa restrictions for the Turkish holders of special and service passports as well as for drivers engaged in cargo transportation between the two countries, Lavrov told reporters after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow. 

"We have confirmed Russia's readiness to hold talks on simplifying the travel regime for certain categories of Turkish citizens on a reciprocal basis, and we will do this in the near future,” said Lavrov.

“We agreed to establish a mechanism for consultations on the development of agreements on this subject."

Journalist Daria Bondarchuk has more from Moscow.

'Strategic partner'

Calling Russia a “strategic partner,” Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu stressed the importance of further developing bilateral ties with Russia.

“We will both improve bilateral relations between the two countries for [providing] stability and economic development in the region, and we will boost our cooperation on regional matters,” he said.

Without naming any country, he said that some countries and individuals were "jealous" of Turkey and Russia’s close cooperation and friendship.

Cavusoglu also expressed pleasure at the growing number of Russian tourists visiting Turkey.

“We will be very happy to welcome some six million our Russian friends to our country this year,” he said.

Cavusoglu said 2019 will be declared the Year of Culture and Tourism between the two countries, expressing the hope that this will serve to attract even more Russian tourists.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us