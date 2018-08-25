POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Rested Rafa seeks second straight US Open title
This year the men's field features a full complement of the world's top-ranked players and seven former US Open champions, but Nadal believes he's had an ideal build up to the final Grand Slam of the year.
Rested Rafa seeks second straight US Open title
Seen here in 2017, holding the trophy after defeating South Africa's Kevin Anderson, Spain's Rafael Nadal hopes to repeat the 2017 success, winning the US event back-to-back. / AP
August 25, 2018

World number one Rafael Nadal is feeling rested and ready as he looks to defend his US Open title.

The Spaniard has put together back-to-back major crowns only at the French Open – where he has won 11 of his 17 Grand Slam titles.

A year ago at Flushing Meadows, he mowed down a men's field that was missing five of the top-ranked 11 men, with Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka among the injured absentees.

His brutally one-sided victory over South African Kevin Anderson in his third Grand Slam final of the year gave him a second major of 2017 – after two years in which he failed to reach a Slam final.

"Last year has been a very special year after a couple of years," Nadal said Friday. "2015 was not a positive year in terms of level of tennis, 2016 I was playing good tennis but I got injured.

"Had the chance to get back in 2017. Of course I won on clay, but then to win on hard again is something that means a lot to me, especially here in New York."

This year the men's field features a full complement of the world's top-ranked players and seven former US Open champions, but Nadal believes he's had an ideal build up, starting with a hardcourt Masters title in Toronto.

"That's important for the feelings, for the confidence," Nadal said. "That gave me a chance to rest the week after in Cincinnati."

After scooping his 80th career title – and his 33rd Masters 1000 – the 32-year-old pulled out of Cincinnati to focus on his US Open prep.

"I was resting from competing, not resting from working," said Nadal, adding that as the tournament draws closer the signs are all encouraging.

"The last couple of days (before the tournament) is the moment to understand, that you really realize if you are better, you are worse -- when you start to put the full mind on what you're doing."

He's set to open his campaign on Monday with what promises to be an emotional 31st career encounter with his good friend and Davis Cup teammate David Ferrer, a former world number three who has slipped out of the top 100 and will retire at the end of the year.

The quarter-finals could bring a rematch of last year's final against fifth-seeded Anderson – who reached the final at Wimbledon this year.

Despite last year's lopsided victory, Nadal said Anderson would pose a serious threat.

"He's a player that's always improving," Nadal said of Anderson. "He plays so aggressive. He has a huge serve. He's one of these players that are dangerous for everybody."

Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us