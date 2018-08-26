POLITICS
2 MIN READ
World champion Chelimo wins women's marathon at Asian Games
Kenya-born Rose Chelimo was in the lead by the 30-kilometre mark and won in 2 hours, 34 minutes and 51 seconds.
World champion Chelimo wins women's marathon at Asian Games
Bahrain's Rose Chelimo reacts after winning the women's marathon during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. August 26, 2018. / AP
August 26, 2018

World champion Rose Chelimo has won the Asian Games women's marathon for Bahrain in a hot and humid race in the Indonesian capital. 

The Kenya-born Chelimo had a big lead by the 30-kilometre mark and clocked in her victory in the 18th Asian Games at 2 hours, 34 minutes and 51 seconds.

Chelimo represented Kenya internationally before switching to represent Bahrain ahead of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she finished eighth.

She won the world championship title in London last year.

Keiko Nogami won Japan's second straight silver, holding off North Korea's Kim Hye Song and finishing more than 1 ½ minutes behind Chelimo.

"It's a silver medal so there's still room for improvement," Nagomi said. "I hope to use this as a springboard."

Japan picked up its first men's Asian Games marathon gold medal in 32 years on Saturday when Hiroto Inoue held off his Bahraini rival Elhassan Elabbassi in a sprint finish in the first final of the track and field programme at Jakarta.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us