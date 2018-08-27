Women in Egypt are fighting to change attitudes about domestic violence.

A study by Egypt's National Council of Women found about 1.5 million women report being subjected to domestic violence each year.

It comes down to an average of 4,000 cases per day, though unreported figures may be much higher.

“He hit me while my children were asleep. While he was hitting me, he strangled me,” says Dalia Abdel Aal, a victim of domestic violence, who has filed for divorce after years of abuse at the hands of her husband.

TRT World's Abubakr Al Shamahi has more.