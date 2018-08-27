TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Boxes give Syrian children a little bit of hope
They're a 'lost generation,' tens of thousands of child victims of the war in Syria. About 500 of them, now at the Pathfinders school in Turkey's Gaziantep are among the lucky ones, and part of their new life is an unconventional education.
Boxes give Syrian children a little bit of hope
'Boxes of happiness' provide much-needed aid and hope to children affected by Syria's brutal eight-year war. / TRTWorld
August 27, 2018

An animated story wants to show the realities of the brutality of the Syrian war, through the eyes of a child. It follows a boy whose toy box becomes a home, and eventually a boat he uses to try to escape the war. 

The animated short is raw and encapsulates the trauma suffered by many Syrian children.

"The cardboard box in my animated movie is one of the main symbols. I wish it was just a symbol. But unfortunately not," said the creator of the animation, Merve Cirisoglu Cotur.

"In some refugee camps we see that many children live literally in cardboard boxes."

TRT World's Sara Firth reports from the Turkish city of Gaziantep on the border with Syria.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us