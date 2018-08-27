Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday discussed bilateral relations and regional issues over a phone call.

According to Turkish presidential sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, Erdogan and May also exchanged views on the areas of economy, trade and investment.

They agreed on a meeting between Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his British counterpart.

Erdogan and May also discussed the latest developments in Syria, particularly in Idlib, the sources said.