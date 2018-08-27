WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ugandan high court grants bail to lawmaker charged with treason
Politicians critical of President Yoweri Museveni sparked two days of anti-government demonstrations in the country during which the president's convoy was stoned.
Ugandan high court grants bail to lawmaker charged with treason
Protesters demonstrate against Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni outside Uganda House in London, Britain, on August 23, 2018. / Reuters
August 27, 2018

A Ugandan judge granted bail on Monday to 12 opposition politicians, including popular songwriter Robert Kyagulanyi, who have been charged with treason over their alleged role in the stoning of President Yoweri Museveni’s convoy this month.

Kyagulanyi, who only entered parliament last year, has been left unable to stand after being beaten while in detention, his lawyer told Reuters last week, citing relatives who visited him. The Ugandan government says the assault accusation is "rubbish".

The detention of Kyagulanyi and other politicians critical of Museveni sparked two days of anti-government demonstrations in the capital Kampala and other parts of Uganda last week. The 12 deny the charges against them.

"The 12 applicants have been granted bail. I will set further conditions on their bail later," High Court Judge Stephen Mubiru said at a televised court hearing.

Bail was set for each applicant at $1,340 (5 million Ugandan shillings), payable if they fail to show up again in court.

Mubiru ordered the 12 accused to reappear in a lower court on August 30 for a mention of their cases, but also rejected a request from prosecutors to confiscate their passports.

Michael Baleke has more for TRT World from Kampala.

Kyagulanyi, a popular musician, has composed songs whose biting criticism of Museveni's government have won him a large youth following.

Protesters and opposition supporters accuse Museveni, in power since 1986, of stifling dissent through intimidation, beatings and detentions, charges which his government denies.

Last October, when parliament was debating whether to remove a constitutional age limit that would have barred Museveni — now aged 74 — from seeking re-election in 2021, security forces and protesters clashed on the streets and two protesters died.

The presidential age limit has since been removed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us