Japan tests robot taxis
POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Japan tests robot taxisThe self-driving taxis in Tokyo are capable of navigating around intersections and changing lanes.
ZMP Inc's RoboCar MiniVan, a self-driving taxi based on a Toyota Estima Hybrid car, operated by Hinomaru Kotsu Co, is seen at the start of its services proving test in Tokyo, Japan on August 27, 2018. / Reuters
August 27, 2018

Japan has started testing a self-driving taxi in the streets of central Tokyo for two weeks.

The joint venture between Japanese technology firm ZMP and local taxi operator Hinomaru Kotsu has been picking up passengers and making four round trips a day.

The taxi, which navigates automatically but has a driver on board to intervene if necessary, travels approximately five kilometres between Tokyo station and the Roppongi area. 

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, the first passengers were a family of three who used a smartphone app to open the doors.

Hinomaru Kotsu hopes to officially introduce the taxis by the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to make up for a shortage of taxi drivers in the city.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us