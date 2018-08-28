WORLD
White Helmets brace for possible regime offensive in Syria's Idlib
The rescue and aid group says any attack in the area could pile on the misery for millions of people who have already fled the wider war. Idlib, in the northwest, is one of the few parts of the country still held by opposition to the Assad regime.
Hundreds of thousands of people may have no choice but to leave their homes if Assad's forces launch an attack in northwest Syria. / Reuters Archive
August 28, 2018

The Syrian Civil Defence group, also known as the White Helmets, is bracing for a possible Assad regime offensive in Idlib. 

The northwestern city and province of the same name isn't just a refuge for opposition and rebel forces, but also for civilians and those displaced from other areas in Syria by the war, now in its eighth year.

The aid group says any attack in the area could add to the millions of people who have already fled to Idlib for its relative safety from the wider conflict.

TRT World's Staci Bivens reports

SOURCE:TRT World
