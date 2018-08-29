Russian and Turkish militaries are discussing “practical actions” against terrorists in Syria’s Idlib, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow following his meeting with his Saudi counterpart Adel al Jubeir, Lavrov said the issue had been discussed a dozen times between Moscow and Ankara over the last couple of months.

Idlib was the main point in talks between Russian and Turkish ministers of foreign affairs and defence, and representatives of special forces several days ago in Moscow, he said.

“The political understanding fully exists between Moscow and Ankara; it is urgent to separate normal armed opposition from the bandits of Al Nusra Front and at the same time to prepare an operation against these terrorists, doing everything to minimise the risks to the civilian population,” Lavrov said while referring to Idlib as “the last major hotbed of terrorists.”

Russian and Turkish militaries are talking to each other, he said.

“How to translate this political agreement into the language of practical actions — it has been discussed by the militaries of Russia and Turkey, who handle the situation on the ground,” he said.

He also used some strong words when describing some Syrian opposition groups in Idlib.

Lavrov also said he expects the West to not obstruct the planned military operation against Al Nusra Front in Idlib.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir said he had exchanged views with Lavrov on Idlib and the two ministers agreed on the necessity to fight terrorists in this region.

Jubeir added that Riyadh fully supports the political process in Syria. He recalled that the first ever conference of the Syrian opposition had been organised with Saudi support and in the country’s capital.

‘No bargain on security’

About US criticism concerning the possible purchase of Russian defence systems S-400 by Saudi Arabia, Jubeir said the country does not bargain over its security.

“There are two things in Saudi Arabia that we do not bargain on: security and faith. Our leadership is always striving to buy the most modern weapons for its army, to protect its sovereignty,” he said.

Jubeir said the country’s militaries consult, negotiate and sign contracts on the purchase of weapons, including those from Russia.

“Now talks are being held between the Russian and Saudi concerned persons in the defence domain on buying certain defence systems. And I would not like to interfere in the process and to anticipate their results,” he said.

Commenting on the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Lavrov said the move was damaging to regional security.

Meanwhile, his Saudi counterpart said the agreement was “weak” and called for strengthening the sanctions on Iran.

“The [international agreement with Iran called] JCPOA is a weak agreement and does not provide for the adoption of active measures that would not allow Iran to continue its nuclear program as soon as possible. This agreement would end in 2025, and until then there was a danger that Tehran could build a nuclear bomb,” Jubeir said.

Lavrov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had not forgotten about Saudi king’s invitation to visit the country.

The exact dates and other details of the visit will be agreed via diplomatic channels later, he added.