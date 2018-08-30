TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Refugees in Turkey's capital share heart-wrenching stories of leaving home
As women, men and children who fled their countries to escape war, poverty or persecution process asylum applications and other documentation in Ankara, they are clear on one thing: home is hard to return to.
Refugees in Turkey's capital share heart-wrenching stories of leaving home
Most of the refugees in Turkey say they love their home country but it is not safe for them to return. / TRTWorld
August 30, 2018

A large number of refugees in Ankara continue to go to great lengths to seek asylum in a number of countries. 

Over the recent Eid holidays, thousands gathered at a small park in Ankara waiting for their turn to receive documentation and help with their cases. 

"I found my wife and children hiding in the house, terrified. Then a rocket hit a house nearby and it affected my house too. It was very difficult but I had to flee, " says Ghulam Sarwar, who ran from fighting in his village in Afghanistan.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us