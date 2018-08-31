WORLD
2 MIN READ
Jade mining workers in Myanmar vulnerable to low regulations
Lack of regulation has led to dangers for mining workers in Myanmar, as landslides in recent monsoon seasons have killed many workers
Jade mining workers in Myanmar vulnerable to low regulations
A miner searches for jade stones at Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar. / Reuters Archive
August 31, 2018

Myanmar is home to the world's largest supply of jade. The industry's worth $36 billion per year and is largely state-controlled. But a lack of regulation has led to workers being endangered. Mining is done haphazardly and 24 hours a day. Mining waste is piled high, and rains can make these heaps unstable. 

Many miners like Jaw San Aung say landslides are becoming more common and dangerous. He recently had a narrow escape himself.

"All the people running in front of me were struck down by the muddy wave. Our group and people behind us were suddenly swept up in the muddy water.  I was caught up in it for about 30 minutes," Jaw San Aung says.

According to conservative estimates by local human rights groups,  500 people have been killed in landslides at Myanmar's jade mines over the past five years.

TRT World's Libby Hogan reports from northern Myanmar.

Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us